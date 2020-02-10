BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) and Ameris Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ABCB) Head-To-Head Contrast

BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BK OF SANTA CLA/SH and Ameris Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK OF SANTA CLA/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ameris Bancorp $834.51 million 3.43 $161.44 million $3.80 10.82

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BK OF SANTA CLA/SH.

Profitability

This table compares BK OF SANTA CLA/SH and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK OF SANTA CLA/SH N/A N/A N/A Ameris Bancorp 19.35% 11.26% 1.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of BK OF SANTA CLA/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BK OF SANTA CLA/SH has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BK OF SANTA CLA/SH and Ameris Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BK OF SANTA CLA/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Ameris Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ameris Bancorp has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.38%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than BK OF SANTA CLA/SH.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats BK OF SANTA CLA/SH on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BK OF SANTA CLA/SH

Bank of Santa Clarita, a community oriented commercial bank, provides various business and personal banking services for small-to-medium size businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, and high-net worth clients in Santa Clarita and surrounding communities in California. The company offers business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, certificates of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep accounts, and retirement savings accounts. It also provides business loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, equipment and vehicle financing, and letters of credit, as well as real estate loans, such as land loans, construction financing, and commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, including lines of credit, unsecured and secured personal loans, car loans, and construction financing. Further, it provides bill pay, online banking, remote deposit, wire transfers, courier, merchant, and quick books/Web connect services; ATM/check, VISA, and debit cards; and reorder personal checks. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, California.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. It offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines; and municipal and commercial insurance premium finance loans. It operates 125 domestic banking offices and 16 loan production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.

