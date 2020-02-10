BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

NYSE:EGF opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

