BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) Shares Purchased by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRA. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 9.5% in the third quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 480,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 21.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 53,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 1,633.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 168,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,816. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

