BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 665.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,780,000 after buying an additional 177,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 32.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,982,000 after buying an additional 63,063 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,445,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 68.1% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 115,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,489,000 after buying an additional 46,788 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $559.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,935. The firm has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $520.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.54 and a twelve month high of $556.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.58.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.00, for a total value of $2,032,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,081 shares of company stock worth $33,360,947 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.