BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Holdings Cut by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 37,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $16.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.