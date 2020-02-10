Blockport Price Tops $0.0342 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Blockport has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Blockport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Blockport has a market cap of $1.93 million and $8,475.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

