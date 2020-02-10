Bloom Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.88 Million (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Bloom has traded 18% higher against the dollar. Bloom has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $1,211.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloom token can now be purchased for $0.0537 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, TOPBTC and AirSwap.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bloom

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, IDEX, Bibox, Bittrex, TOPBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

