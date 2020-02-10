BOMB (BOMB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $62,962.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $569,978.00 and $62,962.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00006080 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00047974 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00066956 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000731 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00078793 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,854.58 or 1.00188369 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000650 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000411 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 953,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,037 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

