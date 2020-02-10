Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 23.2% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 73.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $3,851,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $315.23 on Monday. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $250.09 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.