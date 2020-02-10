Brokerages Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) will post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.23). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.38% and a negative net margin of 175.16%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRBP shares. ValuEngine raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of CRBP traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,298,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,005. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $443.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.