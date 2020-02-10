Brokerages Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Announce -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $360,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $306,888.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,280 shares of company stock worth $811,842. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRNX traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 56,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a current ratio of 17.18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.