Brokerages Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Announce -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $360,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $306,888.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,280 shares of company stock worth $811,842. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRNX traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 56,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a current ratio of 17.18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.