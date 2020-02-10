Brokerages Anticipate Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) to Post ($0.33) Earnings Per Share

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) has received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Eyenovia’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $18.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eyenovia an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EYEN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eyenovia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:EYEN traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.35. 16,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,499. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.45. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 29,945 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $80,851.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,226,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,694.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 25.1% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 72.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 58,697 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

