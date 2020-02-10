Brokerages Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.55. HP reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

HP stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,104,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338,839. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. HP has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,212,640.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,014.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in HP by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in HP by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in HP by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in HP by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

