Brokerages Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on OESX. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Shares of OESX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,061. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $154.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

In related news, COO Scott A. Green sold 148,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $488,476.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,333.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott A. Green sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,756.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,189 shares of company stock worth $1,049,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

