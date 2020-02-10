Brokerages Expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Boot Barn posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,248. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

In other news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,058,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,384,442.88. Insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2,925.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

