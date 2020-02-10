Brokerages Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.07. Crocs posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4,006.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 931,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. Crocs has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $43.79.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.