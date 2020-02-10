Brokerages Expect Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce $50.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $6.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 727.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $63.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.25 million to $82.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.48 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $41.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 842.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.53%. The business’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other Editas Medicine news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $147,270.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,758,000 after buying an additional 3,443,666 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,958,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,758,000 after buying an additional 1,846,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,156,000 after buying an additional 355,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,545,000. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 418,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after buying an additional 77,709 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDIT stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.35. 828,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,061. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

