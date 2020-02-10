Brokerages Expect Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.44. Hartford Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hartford Financial Services Group.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,385,988.60. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,914,502.20. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,674,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,147 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,340,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after purchasing an additional 589,631 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,251,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,322,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 76,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.