Brokerages Expect Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). Seabridge Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

SA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Seabridge Gold from $29.60 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SA. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 56,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.77 million, a PE ratio of -86.80 and a beta of -0.01. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $16.55.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

