Brokerages Expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Unum Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unum Therapeutics.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.07% and a negative net margin of 388.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UMRX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

NASDAQ:UMRX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.80. 184,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,152. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Unum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unum Therapeutics by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 75,753 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

