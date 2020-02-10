Brokerages Set $23.00 Price Target for FRONTEO Inc (NASDAQ:FTEO)

FRONTEO Inc (NASDAQ:FTEO) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FRONTEO an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of FRONTEO stock remained flat at $$5.71 on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $108.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.59. FRONTEO has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter. FRONTEO had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%.

About FRONTEO

FRONTEO, Inc provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Legal Tech Services and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Services. It has eDiscovery and forensic information documented in Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and English.

