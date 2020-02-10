Brokerages Set Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Price Target at $19.00

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 460.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 27,756 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,752. The firm has a market cap of $99.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.67. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

