Brokerages Set Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Target Price at $18.64

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.64.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CHNG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ CHNG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 173,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $17.57.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
