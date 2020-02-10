Brokerages Set Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Target Price at $18.64

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHNG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 173,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $795.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

