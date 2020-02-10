Brokerages Set JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT at $135.88

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 32,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 32,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,379,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,261,380. The company has a market cap of $431.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

