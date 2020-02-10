Brokerages Set Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) PT at $22.08

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HSBC cut shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Pampa Energia alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,492,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 896.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 171,780 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,604,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,109,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

PAM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. 14,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. Pampa Energia has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $39.89.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $3.69. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.65 million. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 26.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energia will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.