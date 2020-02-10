Brokerages Set Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRMW. Northland Securities cut Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair cut Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:PRMW traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $15.30. 510,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.66. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 434.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,289,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,698,000 after buying an additional 1,861,408 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 8,645.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 410,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 405,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth about $4,509,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,475,000 after buying an additional 117,124 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 52,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

