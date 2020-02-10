BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.
BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18.
BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile
