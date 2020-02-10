BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

