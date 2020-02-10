Buckingham Research Boosts Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Price Target to $57.00

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its price target increased by Buckingham Research from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAVE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE opened at $44.20 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 24.1% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 26.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.