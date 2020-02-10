BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

NYSE:BWXT opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average of $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

In other BWX Technologies news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $97,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,801.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,978,000 after purchasing an additional 533,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 326,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $12,999,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 172,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 71,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 681,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after purchasing an additional 70,616 shares in the last quarter.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.