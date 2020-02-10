BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.78, approximately 249,043 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 215,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Business; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

