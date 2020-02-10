Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Earns Buy Rating from Cfra

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cfra in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Shares of COG stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 249,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,408. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

