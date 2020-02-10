CAE (NYSE:CAE) Given Hold Rating at TD Securities

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.07. 24,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. CAE has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,210,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CAE by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in CAE by 28.0% in the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 819,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after acquiring an additional 179,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CAE by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.