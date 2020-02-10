Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.41-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $501-516 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $543.14 million.Callaway Golf also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.82-0.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $21.50 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.69.

ELY stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.20. 1,059,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,335. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

