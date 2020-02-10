Canaccord Genuity Increases Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $50.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $55.81 on Friday. Bill.com has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $58.97.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

