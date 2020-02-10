Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $58.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.42.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $960,194.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,101 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,756. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

