Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.33-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $945-955 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Canada Goose also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.00-1.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Canada Goose from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.11.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.75. 232,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.98.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.