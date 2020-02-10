Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.00-1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $708.75-716.25 million.Canada Goose also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.33-1.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global restated a positive rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Sunday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.53.

Canada Goose stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

