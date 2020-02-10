CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tradition Asset Management LLC

Tradition Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000.

NYSE KMX traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,695. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.88. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $100.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. CarMax’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

