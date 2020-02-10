Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Carnival in the third quarter valued at $26,273,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Carnival by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 817,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,553,000 after purchasing an additional 589,728 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $24,210,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,383,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 18.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,552,000 after buying an additional 372,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,823,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,277. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

