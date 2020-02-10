Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 50.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CRI. UBS Group upped their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

NYSE:CRI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.34. 5,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.08. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.54 and a twelve month high of $112.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $315,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $2,038,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $5,329,687 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.