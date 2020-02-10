Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.65. 1,067,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.76.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

