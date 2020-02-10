Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $235.83

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $235.83 and last traded at $234.02, with a volume of 1594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $228.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.52 and a 200-day moving average of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Cavco Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.