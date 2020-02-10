CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.03-1.13 for the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CBL & Associates Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CBL & Associates Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.27.

Shares of NYSE:CBL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,941,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $147.48 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.65. CBL & Associates Properties has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $189.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.64 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner acquired 1,000,000 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

