Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.49-0.51 for the period.

Shares of NYSE CDR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. 656,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $245.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

