Celtic (LON:CCP) Issues Earnings Results

Celtic (LON:CCP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 20.51 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:CCP opened at GBX 150 ($1.97) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Celtic has a 12 month low of GBX 130 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 172 ($2.26).

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV, a TV channel for the Celtic Football Club; and hires the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

