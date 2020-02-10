Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Raised to $76.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CDAY. TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.69.

NYSE CDAY opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average is $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $79.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 126.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,659 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,028,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after acquiring an additional 165,519 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after acquiring an additional 420,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,962,000 after acquiring an additional 189,901 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

