Cfra Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $48.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target increased by Cfra from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.96.

Shares of UBER opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $44,805.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 453,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,261,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 10,623,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $295,975,836.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,503,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,349,237.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,079,076 shares of company stock worth $1,265,967,348 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,831 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

