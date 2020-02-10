Cfra Raises Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $100.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target lifted by Cfra from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $87.99. 84,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,352. The company has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day moving average is $81.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after buying an additional 173,113 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

