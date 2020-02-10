Cfra Raises Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $100.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target lifted by Cfra from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.17.
Shares of PM stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $87.99. 84,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,352. The company has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day moving average is $81.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after buying an additional 173,113 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
