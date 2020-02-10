Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $117.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.76. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $105.13 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. First Analysis downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.