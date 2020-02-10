ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.29

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.29 and last traded at $48.20, with a volume of 6950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.49.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 119,525 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $5,400,139.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,388,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,893,544.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 330,524 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $10,586,683.72. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 99,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,440.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,467,555 shares of company stock worth $50,721,996. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

